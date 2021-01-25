SOUTH MIDDLE SCHOOL STAFF, KENNEDY NAVIS, CATHRYN STEIDL, MATTHEW KULASIEWICZ, MELISSA DEXTER, MATTHEW HANAMAN, JASON SPLICHAL, ALEX ROTHBAUER, AND ANGELA GUNN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to let the South Middle School staff know how much our family appreciates them. We know all staff are doing their best to get kids an education they deserve. Thank you for all you do every day and every year but especially this year. I want to send a special shout out to my son’s teachers: Ms. Navis, Mrs. Steidl, Mr. Kulasiewicz, Ms. Dexter, Mr. Hanaman, Mr. Splichal, Mr. Rothbauer, and Ms. Gunn. Keep up the hard work and keep on keeping on.

The Meyer Family

