Wisconsin’s daily cases of COVID fall to fewer than 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY) -- New coronavirus cases fall below 1,000 for only the second time in 4 1/2 months on Monday.

Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is based on 4,199 people being tested or testing positive for the COVID-19 virus for the first time. By our calculations, 22.53% of the tests came back positive. The remaining 3,253 results were negative.

Outside of the holidays, this is the first time coronavirus counts have been below 1,000 since September 14. (The number of new cases was also below 1,000 the day after Christmas and was close to 1,000 the day after New Year’s Day, when there was less community testing and fewer results.) September was the last month that routinely saw fewer than 1,000 cases per day and when positivity rates were also steadily below 20%. Wisconsin is averaging 1,577 cases per day over the last 7 days, which is also at a 4-month low.

Eight deaths were reported in Juneau, Lincoln, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie (2), Shawano, Sheboygan and Waukesha (2) counties. The death count was revised in Dane County.

New cases were identified in 58 counties. Fourteen had no positive tests or their case numbers were revised.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 5,699 people in the state. The death rate rose to 1.07% over the weekend; as the number of new coronavirus cases trends downward, the daily number of deaths carries more weight. The state is averaging a loss of 33 lives to COVID-19 each day over the last 7 days. That, too, is a downward trend since the one-day record of 128 deaths nine days ago.

More than half of the state’s population being tested for coronavirus since that first case on February 5, 2020, so there are fewer people being tested for the first time. The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. The 7-day average for the positivity rate on Sunday was 6.1%, the same as Saturday. (The DHS calculation is a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.) Reporting one test per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community; it’s how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

During the past 50 weeks, 533,917 people have ever tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Out of that, state health officials say 505,987 (94.8%) are recovered and 22,041 (4.1%) of all cases are still active. To be recovered, 30 days must pass since the onset of symptoms or a positive test, or a person must be medically cleared. The DHS acknowledges some of them may be feeling lingering effects from their infection, such as brain fog, headaches and muscle aches or lethargy.

VACCINATIONS

The latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers show 345,017 total doses have been administered since mid-December. There are 64,364 people who received two doses. That’s 7,684 more people who completed their vaccination series since Friday’s report. These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in. Vaccination administration numbers are updated by the state health department during the afternoons Monday through Friday.

The DHS now includes vaccination information by age and gender on its website (CLICK HERE). The vaccine data page also lets you narrow down vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) -- use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday, the state says 56 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. That’s 5 days in a row with new hospitalizations below 100. The 7-day average was steady at 88 hospitalizations per day. A total 23,748 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 4.48% of all known cases.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there are 761 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals. That’s 10 fewer than Saturday. The WHA says 169 of these patients are in intensive care, which is 3 fewer than Saturday. This marks 11 days with fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals at one time, and five straight days with fewer than 200 in ICU.

The alternate care facility established at the State Fair Park was giving 4 patients Bamlanivimab infusion therapy on an outpatient basis. There were no overflow patients being treated at the field hospital on Monday.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA further reported the state’s 134 hospitals have 353 ICU beds (24.07%) and 2,497 of all types of medical beds (22.34%) open -- that’s ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH UPDATE (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,036 cases (+12) (68 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,235 cases (7 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Chippewa – 6,693 cases (+12) (76 deaths)

Clark – 3,058 cases (+4) (57 deaths)

Dunn – 3,972 cases (+13) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,370 cases (+20) (97 deaths)

Jackson - 2,529 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,382 cases (+83) (70 deaths)

Monroe – 4,004 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 771 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,252 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Polk – 3,503 cases (+8) (39 deaths)

Rusk - 1,218 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,388 cases (17 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

St. Croix – 6,016 cases (+10) (39 deaths)

Taylor - 1,735 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,246 cases (34 deaths) (cases revised -7 by state)

Vernon – 1,703 cases (33 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Wood – 6,266 cases (+5) (64 deaths)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.