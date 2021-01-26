Are two masks better than one? Local health professionals weigh-in

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While there’s still resistance to wearing a face mask in public, some people are taking their level of personal protection a step further, and doubling up.

“Minimally having a well-fitted multi-layered mask is really what we’re all hoping to have happen, so that we can slow spread down,” says Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director.

Whether you wear one mask or two, Sue Galoff, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals Infection Prevention Manager, says size matters.

“Making sure you wear it correctly, making sure that your mask fits you, you know that you’ve fitted the nose piece carefully that you don’t have large gaps on the sides, that you keep it covering your nose and mouth…” says Galoff.

Galoff says we may want to consider double-masking in high-risk situations such as traveling, going to the grocery store or gathering with others.

She adds you always want to take off your mask by the ear loops, not by touching the mask.

“The front of your mask is always considered contaminated and so there’s that potential when you’re touching the front or pulling it down using the front of the mask that you actually would contaminate yourself or self-inoculate,” Galoff says.

The layered recommendations from both health experts are to stay vigilant in protecting yourself and those around you.

“Just pulling up a stretchy loose fabric around your nose and mouth is not the best practice,” Giese says.

“When you hear, you know keep your social distance, wear a mask, sanitize your hands, it’s all those things together that make those strategies more effective,” says Galoff.

While double-masking helps the filtration of the mask in both directions, it is not officially recommended by the CDC at this time.

