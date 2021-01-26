Blue Ox Music Festival announces artist lineup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Blue Ox Music Festival announced its daily artist lineup, for the 7th annual Blue Ox Music Festival, to be held August 19, 20 and 21, 2021.

Blue Ox Music Festival welcomes back the annual summer pilgrimage of Bluegrass, Americana, and Roots artists, and their devoted music festival fans; returning to the tall pines and hardwoods of northern Wisconsin. Moving into a new year Whispering Pines Campground has been re-branded as The Pines Music Park, reflecting a re-newed focus as a music venue that will host a variety of concerts throughout the summer. With the same team in place, artists and

attendees can expect the same level of passionate commitment to the music and camping experience that has earned loyalty and a reputation for quality over the past seven years.

This year, Blue Ox honors a fine lineup of performances by heavy hitters – Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon, Charlie Parr, Molly Tuttle, Lissie, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Charley Crockett, The Lil Smokies, Kitchen Dwellers, Henhouse Prowlers with Tony Trischka, Lillie Mae, Them Coulee Boys, Sunny War, Julian Davis & The Situation, Nora Brown, Jon Stickley Trio, Arkansauce, Armchair Boogie, Kind Country, One Way Traffic, Short Round String Band, Feed The Dog, Intuitive Compass, Barbaro, and The High 48s.

With Pert Near Sandstone hosting the Blue Ox Music Festival for the seventh year, in addition to performing for two nights.

The return of the full Blue Ox Music Festival in 2021 will be one of historical celebration after a year of uncertainity and waiting, which has all but shuttered the live music industry. Artists, management, crews and venues alike, have all been affected by the COVID pandemic. Yet resilience, creativity and hope, have held the torch high as we discovered ways to stay united through live streaming performance concerts, and an abundance of exciting new music and collaboration.

Since its premiere in the summer of 2015, Blue Ox Music Festival has consistently brought together a lineup of top level regional and national acts that have set the stage and standard of artists for the true music festival fan’s experience for years to come. With the vision of an intimate music and camping experience focused on Bluegrass, Americana Roots genres – the 3-day festival creates a unique experience with an impressive lineup of notable artists, in a familial and beautiful outdoor venue setting.

New this year, in addition to the traditional Blue Ox late night sets – The Backwoods Stage will feature regional and emerging artists from 11:30AM to 6:30PM on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. Performances for the 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival Backwoods Stage include – Miles Over Mountains, Good Morning Bedlam, The Thirsty River, Dig Deep, Never Come Down, Pit Wagon, Katey Bellville, Gabe Barnett, and Doug Otto and The Getaways.

This past year in 2020, Blue Ox Music Festival, and the Campout in the Pines summer series were dedicated to step forward bringing the artists and music fans unique experiences to watch live performance safely. The socially conscious solidarity of the shows and live streams kept many loyal fans sane and connected to each other.

The music lives on in the loyal hearts of festival fans, and Blue Ox feels optimistic that it will be safe to come together with our festival family again in August; always following safety and health guidelines that are approved by the regional health authorities and well organized for all attendees of the festival.

The 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival will be a limited capacity event, and due to rollovers from 2020, tickets are currently 50% sold out. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets soon in order to take advantage of the best prices available to date. Please join Blue Ox Music Festival on August 19, 20, 21, 2021 – for three days of phenomenal music and camping in a family friendly, intimate atmosphere.

Fans can stay tuned for updates about the 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival and The Pines Music Park, by subscribing to the newsletters at www.blueoxmusicfestival.com and www.pinesmusicpark.com.

Blue Ox and The Pines Music Park looks forward to the new year of music and live performance!

As artists and ambassadors for the festival – members of Pert Near Sandstone, Nate Sipe and Justin Bruhn, produce and host the popular, Road to Blue Ox Podcast. In each episode, Bruhn and Sipe interview performing artists on the lineup, as well as highlighting key information and updates about the festival.

Nate and Justin are currently in the studio working on the 2021 season of the Road to Blue Ox Podcast. The new episodes will include music premieres and exclusive interviews, news about the Blue Ox Music Festival, and some other surprises along the way. Tune in for new Road to Blue Ox Podcast episodes on Apple iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and Pocket Casts. Follow along on Spotify and be notified as soon as a new episode is released. Stay tuned for upcoming monthly installments of the Road to Blue Ox Podcast, featuring Bluegrass, Americana, and Roots, legends as well as new artists on the scene.

