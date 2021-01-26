Can you crack the code at Carson Park?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the summer months there are so many activities happening at Carson Park, but the city wants you to enjoy Carson Park in the wintertime too.

If you are looking for a challenge, a new scavenger hunt is taking over Carson Park. While walking through the park, the city of Eau Claire is challenging you to crack the code.

You can find the first clue online and then head out to the park to get searching for more clues. There is a total of 16 clues that will lead you to various amenities within the park.

The scavenger hunt is good for all ages and covers about 3 miles of walking distance throughout the park. Many of the stops also include some history of Eau Claire during the logging era, the lake and Carson Park in general.

Over the past year, the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation department has not been able to host traditional programming so their goal this winter is to get people outside. “This is a very open time to be able to come out with your family, it provides exercise, just getting the fresh air and leisure time to bond and bring people together,” said Julie Booth from Eau Claire Parks and Recreation.

If you do take part in the scavenger hunt, be sure to take some selfies of your time cracking the code and then submit those selfies for a chance to win prizes.

