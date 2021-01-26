COVID-19 vaccines begin reaching the arms of those 65 and older

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eighty-five-year-old Andree Biles and her husband Jack, were at the front of the line to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s important that we take care of ourselves, to protect our loved ones, our family our community, so I think it’s important to do what we can to help control this virus,” says Andree Biles.

Mayo Clinic Health System reached out to the couple via email last week letting them know they were eligible for vaccination.

The two say they were eager to jump at the opportunity and have their second appointment scheduled, for three weeks time.

Mark Fischer, first in the chair at Marshfield Medical Center- Eau Claire, says the process for him, was seamless.

“They asked me to move my arm, which I did and I have no—I didn’t have any reaction and it doesn’t even feel like I even got the shot,” Fischer gleams.

Fischer says both him and his wife were fortunate enough to be getting vaccinated today.

“We saw an opening, we took the survey and they called us right away so I was blessed, very blessed,” says Fischer.

The nurse who administered Fisher’s vaccine, Lisa Jacobson, says she counts herself lucky to be part of yet another historic milestone.

“It’s an honor, it’s amazing to be a part of it, because I know that with every vaccine that we give, we’re not just helping each individual person but we’re helping our community,” says Jocobson. “We’re providing a light at the end of the tunnel and with every single shot that we give, things get brighter for the entire area, for the entire nation.”

Jacobson hopes this may set an example for the rest of the community to follow suit.

“...from those of us who have gotten it that it’s not as scary as you think and the more of us that do get it, I think we can be an example to the rest of the world for those who are nervous about getting it,” says Jacobson.

With that first shot down, patients say although they feel they have an extra barrier of protection, safety protocols won’t disappear.

“I still need to wear my mask, I still need to wash my hands, I still need to social distance,” says Biles.

Health care providers administering vaccines urge residents to continue registering for an appointment but remind them to have patience, as they can only vaccinate as many people as there are doses available.

