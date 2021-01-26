Advertisement

Darius Rucker’s good deed surprises patrons, servers at S.C. restaurant

Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount...
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount Pleasant restaurant he frequents and left a big tip for servers Sunday morning. (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Musician and Lowcountry native Darius Rucker quietly treated everyone dining at a restaurant he frequents to a free meal and also left a big tip for servers Sunday morning, WCSC reported.

The Grammy-award winner visited the Mount Pleasant IHOP, where employees consider him a regular. After his meal, he approached general manager Stephen Vitale and asked about paying for the meals of everyone dining in the restaurant at that moment.

“It was a full restaurant,” Vitale said. “There were a lot of people. I added it up and he paid.”

He said Rucker also left a “very generous” tip for the servers to share, but declined to provide a specific dollar amount.

“It caused a lot of excitement,” Vitale said. He said many in the restaurant didn’t recognize Rucker, who wore a mask when he wasn’t eating.

“We know him because he does come in quite often and we consider him a regular,” he said, adding that a few who did recognize Rucker thanked him for the gesture.

“It was a good morning at IHOP,” Vitale said.

