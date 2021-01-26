Advertisement

Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested

By WESH and WGAL Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WGAL) - An alert Walt Disney World ticket booker got help for a woman who called pretending to buy theme park tickets but was really trying to notify someone of a domestic violence situation.

A Disney employee called 911 on Jan. 9 after realizing a woman who had called needed help, according to a report from the Northern York County Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania.

The employee said she sensed something was wrong because she heard the woman yelling “get off me” and “get away from me” at someone else while they were on the call.

Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault after his girlfriend told police he choked her.(Source: Northern York County Regional Police/WESH/WGAL/CNN)

The employee than started asking the woman yes or no questions. She asked if the woman was actually calling to book a trip, and the response was no. Then, she asked if law enforcement should go to the house, and the response was yes. When asked if someone was hurting her, the response was yes again.

Police arrived at the home and found the woman and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Wayne Shiflett, arguing. The woman told police Shiflett had choked her and she was in fear for her life.

Shiflett was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

Copyright 2021 WESH, WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
Homicide investigation underway in Buffalo County, identified as isolated incident
Meideros_Booking
Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation
With their $60 million lottery winnings, Deng Pravatoudom and her husband plan to buy a new...
Woman wins $60M lottery jackpot with numbers from husband’s dream
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade

Latest News

The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
GOP largely sides against holding Trump impeachment trial
Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 10-year-old girl abducted in N.C.
Dunn County chase leads to possible charges against Eau Claire woman
Senate Republicans in favor of the repeal cite the importance of reviving struggling businesses.
Debate over repeal of Wisconsin mask mandate
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Curt Schilling pitches against the...
Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy