Holmen residents share thoughts on future housing development

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Village of Holmen is looking to build some new housing developments, but there is mixed feelings from people who live in the area.

Holmen resident Wendi Arlt has seen her subdivision rapidly grow since moving in 14 years ago.

“We moved here when my son was in Elementary School yet, lots of kids in the neighborhood,” said Arlt. “When we first moved here, about 2-3 blocks there were no houses, this was clear and then they built on and back in through here.”

Arlt says she feels bittersweet about plans for new development taking place just a few blocks away from her home.

“I would always walk the trails years ago and I really enjoyed that, but now it’s getting built up and getting smaller,” Arlt added. “It really saddened me when they took all the trees down.”

This week, contractors look to rezone a final phase of land for a development which has been in the works for over a decade. It includes building about 100 single-family homes.

“This is a continuation of the existing development that’s already out there that’s been in place for some time, and everyone that’s out there knows this is coming,” said Scott Heinig, Holmen Village Administrator.

Jesse Henderson has lived in the subdivision for four years and says he looks forward to the development.

“[Holmen has] great schools, a perfect place to raise kids, it’s not in a big city, I like the smaller town feel,” said Henderson. “I like it, it’s bringing more people in, more families in. The more people that move in around here, the more businesses that seem to be popping up--and they put this new road in that can take you right out to Festival, so you don’t have to go around anymore.”

“There’s a lot of interest in families moving to Holmen,” Heinig said. “It’s a high-growth area and we’re just going to keep investing and making sure people have good places to live.”

“I‘m very grateful the community is growing, however I’d kinda like to keep this more quiet and picturesque,” said Arlt.

The village estimates houses will start going up sometime next year.

Discussion on the rezoning plans for the development will take place at the Village of Holmen’s monthly planning commission meeting Tuesday night at 6:30, and the public is welcome to attend.

