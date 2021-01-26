Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 38-year-old Nelson man has been charged in connection to the Buffalo County homicide investigation.

The Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jonathan P. Medeiros, age 38 of Nelson, Wis., has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Jolene R. Medeiros, age 38 also of Nelson, which occurred on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), continues to investigate the homicide.

A criminal complaint and booking photo is available online. The case is being prosecuted by the Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office. Also assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and DCI in this investigation are Buffalo County Coroner’s Office, Buffalo County Human Services, Buffalo County Victim Witness Coordinator, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

No further details are available at this time.

