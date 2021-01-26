Advertisement

Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation

Meideros_Booking
Meideros_Booking(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 38-year-old Nelson man has been charged in connection to the Buffalo County homicide investigation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Jonathan Medeiros has been charged with first degree intentional homicide regarding the death of 38-year-old Jolene Medeiros which happened Jan. 24.

The court set a $500,000 cash bond for Medeiros.

The case is being prosecuted by the Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), continues to investigate the homicide.

A criminal complaint and booking photo is available online. The case is being prosecuted by the Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office. Also assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and DCI in this investigation are Buffalo County Coroner’s Office, Buffalo County Human Services, Buffalo County Victim Witness Coordinator, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

No further details are available at this time.

