Preliminary hearing set for homicide suspect
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -A preliminary hearing has been set for a 21-year-old accused of first degree intentional homicide in Barron county.
Clayton Lauritsen of Cumberland appeared in court Tuesday afternoon via Zoom.
He’s charged in the death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson.
On Dec. 28, officials received a 9-1-1 call in Barron saying someone had been shot, Lauritsen later identified himself as the shooter.
A criminal complaint says the shooting happened after a chase involving Robertson’s roommate.
The roommate said he was being chased by Lauritsen and another man.
The shooting happened when Robertson confronted them near his home in Barron.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 30.
