Preliminary hearing set for homicide suspect

Clayton Lauritsen
Clayton Lauritsen(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -A preliminary hearing has been set for a 21-year-old accused of first degree intentional homicide in Barron county.

Clayton Lauritsen of Cumberland  appeared in court Tuesday afternoon via Zoom.

He’s charged in the death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson.

On Dec. 28, officials received a 9-1-1 call in Barron saying someone had been shot, Lauritsen later identified himself as the shooter.

A criminal complaint says the shooting happened after a chase involving Robertson’s roommate.

The roommate said he was being chased by Lauritsen and another man.

The shooting happened when Robertson confronted them near his home in Barron.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 30.

