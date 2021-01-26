Advertisement

Rate of guns seized at airport checkpoints jumped in 2020

About 83% of the guns were loaded
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were fewer air travelers in the United States last year, but a higher percentage of them were carrying guns.

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers.

About 83% of the guns were loaded. That was double the rate of guns found in 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most guns seized, 220, followed by 176 guns at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport checkpoints.

Federal law prohibits passengers other than certain law enforcement officers from bringing guns or ammunition into the cabin, although unloaded guns are permitted in checked bags that go into the cargo hold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
Homicide investigation underway in Buffalo County, identified as isolated incident
Meideros_Booking
Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation
With their $60 million lottery winnings, Deng Pravatoudom and her husband plan to buy a new...
Woman wins $60M lottery jackpot with numbers from husband’s dream
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade

Latest News

The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
GOP largely sides against holding Trump impeachment trial
Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 10-year-old girl abducted in N.C.
Dunn County chase leads to possible charges against Eau Claire woman
Senate Republicans in favor of the repeal cite the importance of reviving struggling businesses.
Debate over repeal of Wisconsin mask mandate
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Curt Schilling pitches against the...
Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy