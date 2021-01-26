Registration opens for RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Registration has opened for the RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic.

Registration for the virtual event will be open through June 26, with a special early bird pricing ending on April 4. Participants can run or walk the 10k or 2 mile routes and youth can take part in a half mile course anytime between June 5 and June 28.

Race organizers say, “The first 100 people to register will receive an exclusive Rock the Riverfront 23-ounce stainless steel water bottle valued at $25. Two registration box options are available starting at only $35 for adults and $15 for youth,”

Proceeds from the event will benefit three partner charities: The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild in Eau Claire and Northern Star Theatre Company in Rice Lake.

