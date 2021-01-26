Advertisement

Registration opens for RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront

Runners line-up at the start of the 2019 RCU Rock the Riverfront Featuring the Charity Classic.
Runners line-up at the start of the 2019 RCU Rock the Riverfront Featuring the Charity Classic.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Registration has opened for the RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic.

Registration for the virtual event will be open through June 26, with a special early bird pricing ending on April 4. Participants can run or walk the 10k or 2 mile routes and youth can take part in a half mile course anytime between June 5 and June 28.

Race organizers say, “The first 100 people to register will receive an exclusive Rock the Riverfront 23-ounce stainless steel water bottle valued at $25.  Two registration box options are available starting at only $35 for adults and $15 for youth,

Proceeds from the event will benefit three partner charities: The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild in Eau Claire and Northern Star Theatre Company in Rice Lake.

For registration details, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
Homicide investigation underway in Buffalo County, identified as isolated incident
Meideros_Booking
Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation
With their $60 million lottery winnings, Deng Pravatoudom and her husband plan to buy a new...
Woman wins $60M lottery jackpot with numbers from husband’s dream
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade

Latest News

Dunn County chase leads to possible charges against Eau Claire woman
Senate Republicans in favor of the repeal cite the importance of reviving struggling businesses.
Debate over repeal of Wisconsin mask mandate
Are Two Masks Better Than One?
Are Two Masks Better Than One?
Debate Over Mask Mandate
Debate Over Mask Mandate
Alma Lock and Dam 4 Undergoes $4.5 Million in Repairs
Alma Lock and Dam 4 Undergoes $4.5 Million in Repairs