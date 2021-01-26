Advertisement

Silver alert CANCELED: Missing man in Monroe Co. found safe

Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert
Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert(WI DOJ)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - CANCEL: 01/25/2021 8:50pm. Richard Carroll has been found safe. This alert has been cancelled.

-----------------

A Silver Alert is issued for 61-year-old Richard Carroll. Carroll was last seen on Main Street in Cashton around 2 p.m. Monday, January 25.

He’s 5′7″ with brown hair (balding) and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a knit brown hat with a white stripe around, glasses, a gold ring on right ring finger (possibly with diamonds), white/blue tennis shoes.

He is driving a 2000 blue Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab with WI license plate NK4742. There is a black metal tonneau cover on bed of truck and running boards on the sides.

The WI DOJ says Carroll left his home in Rockland Monday afternoon at approximately 11:00 A.M. He went to the Rockland Stop and Go and then went to the Bank of Cashton. He left the Bank of Cashton at approximately 2:00 P.M. and told tellers he was heading home. Carroll was supposed to be at work today at 2:30 P.M. He didn’t go back home, and he didn’t make it to work.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 608-269-8712.

