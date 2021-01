EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes host Big Rivers rival, Chippewa Falls, on the hardwood as LJ Wells drops 40 and leads Memorial to an 80-77 victory.

On the rink, the CFM Sabers get revenge over the Hudson Raiders with a 6-2 victory.

Plus much more highlights and for scores visit, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.