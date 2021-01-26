Advertisement

Studies note skyrocketing screen time for children, families

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study in a pediatric journal notes that screen time for children and families is skyrocketing between work, school and entertainment.

Researchers say they are not sure of what the long-term effects will be.

According to UW Health, the good news is that children may be excited to pull away from their screens as the consequences of the pandemic lessen.

“We know that while the pandemic has had a huge affect on this cohort and this generation, we also know that they’re going to be coming out of it together and probably very eager to connect and very eager to kind of catch up on those social skills if you will,” said Dr. Megan Moreno.

Researchers are still encouraging “brain breaks,” which is when people take time away from technology and work. Moreno said these are times that people can try something new, away from their screens.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
Homicide investigation underway in Buffalo County, identified as isolated incident
Meideros_Booking
Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation
With their $60 million lottery winnings, Deng Pravatoudom and her husband plan to buy a new...
Woman wins $60M lottery jackpot with numbers from husband’s dream
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade

Latest News

Dunn County chase leads to possible charges against Eau Claire woman
Senate Republicans in favor of the repeal cite the importance of reviving struggling businesses.
Debate over repeal of Wisconsin mask mandate
Are Two Masks Better Than One?
Are Two Masks Better Than One?
Debate Over Mask Mandate
Debate Over Mask Mandate
Alma Lock and Dam 4 Undergoes $4.5 Million in Repairs
Alma Lock and Dam 4 Undergoes $4.5 Million in Repairs