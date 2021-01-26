Studies note skyrocketing screen time for children, families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study in a pediatric journal notes that screen time for children and families is skyrocketing between work, school and entertainment.

Researchers say they are not sure of what the long-term effects will be.

According to UW Health, the good news is that children may be excited to pull away from their screens as the consequences of the pandemic lessen.

“We know that while the pandemic has had a huge affect on this cohort and this generation, we also know that they’re going to be coming out of it together and probably very eager to connect and very eager to kind of catch up on those social skills if you will,” said Dr. Megan Moreno.

Researchers are still encouraging “brain breaks,” which is when people take time away from technology and work. Moreno said these are times that people can try something new, away from their screens.

