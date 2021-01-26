UW-Stout offering rapid COVID-19 tests to community, free of cost

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Stout will soon be offering free rapid COVID-19 tests to the community as of Feb. 1.

The tests will be offered through a partnership between the UW System and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to meet the needs of the COVID-19 surge in Wisconsin.

The tests will provide a result in 15 minutes and in certain cases, a free follow up test will be required to confirm the original result.

Testing will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration is at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-635-8611.

