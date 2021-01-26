Virtual coffee table allows Chippewa Valley residents to pick top health priorities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Communicable disease, mental health, and other hot topics will be on the virtual coffee table in February when Chippewa Valley health partners ask the public to pick their top health priorities.

A series of online Community Conversations will allow residents of Chippewa and Eau Claire counties to weigh in on key health issues from home, work, or any other convenient location due to the pandemic.

The discussions follow the recent collection of health surveys from area residents and represent the next step in a Community Health Assessment that takes place every three years.

A total of six conversations – three for each county – will take place Feb. 9, 10, and

11.

The events will offer residents a look at the results of the community health survey, as well as the opportunity to win a Visa gift card for participating.

In addition, the Community Conversations will provide county, state, and national data comparisons in 14 different health areas – from healthy nutrition to drug use to injury and violence prevention.

Following review of the survey and secondary data, participants will be asked to vote on their top three health concerns.

Results from both the surveys and the online Community

Conversations will be reviewed by local health coalitions – the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership and Eau Claire Healthy Communities – to aid in further prioritization and strategic planning around community needs.

Although COVID-19 poses challenges to the assessment process, online meetings may make getting involved a little easier for many people, according to Melissa Ives, Community Health Assessment Project Manager.

“You do not need to go anywhere this year to participate in these conversations,” Ives said. “Public buy-in is vital to make the kinds of changes needed to improve community health, so we want to make involvement in this process as convenient as possible.”

Anyone can sign up for one of the virtual Community Conversations by registering online at bit.ly/ChippConversation or bit.ly/ECconversation or calling 715-559-6980.

Eau Claire County

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 12- 1:30 PM

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6-7:30 PM

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 8:30-10 AM

Chippewa County

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1:30-3 PM

Thursday, Feb. 11, 10:30 AM-12 PM

Thursday, Feb. 11, 6-7:30 PM

