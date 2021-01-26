COVID-19 deaths in WI reach 10-day high

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY) -- The death toll from COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose to 5,753 people on Tuesday when the state reported 54 more deaths. That’s the most deaths added by the state since the single-day record of 128 ten days ago, on January 16. The 7-day average to rise to 34 deaths per day, tempered by two days when death counts were in the single digits. The death rate held steady at 1.07% for a fourth day.

Dane County had the most deaths added on Tuesday with 11, followed by Milwaukee and Waukesha counties with 7 each. Other counties reporting deaths were: Dodge (4), Fond du Lac (4), Kenosha (3), Racine (3), Jefferson (2), Outagamie (2), Ozaukee (2), Polk (2), Barron, Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, Rock, Washburn, Waushara and Wood. The count was revised in Clark County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,301 new coronavirus cases, which was about 24% (23.88%) of the 5,448 results the state received. These are results for people who were tested or tested positive for the first time. They identified new cases in 64 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

This comes after Wisconsin reported 946 cases Monday, only the second time since mid-September there were fewer than 1,000 new cases.

More than half of the state’s population was tested for coronavirus in the past 12 months, so there are fewer people being tested for the first time. When you look at results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19, the 7-day average for the positivity rate was 6.1% on Sunday based the latest data available. (The DHS calculation is at least a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.) Reporting one test per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community; it’s how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

To date, 535,218 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Almost 95% of them (94.9%) have recovered, which is 507,760 people, though the DHS acknowledges some may have lingering symptoms. There are 21,515 active cases, or 4.0% of all cases that were diagnosed in the last 30 days or haven’t been medically cleared.

VACCINATIONS

The state reports 362,505 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered -- 17,488 more since Monday’s report. There are 69,077 people who received their second and final dose, which is 4,713 more than Monday’s report. These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in. Vaccination administration numbers are updated by the state health department during the afternoons Monday through Friday.

More people will be eligible for the vaccine starting “on or around” March 1. Tuesday, the DHS largely accepted a committee’s recommendations for phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccinations and prioritized them in the following order:

Education, child care

Medicaid Long-term Care programs

Public-facing essential workers

Non-front line health care personnel

Congregate living

If there’s a shortage of vaccine supply, those groups will be further prioritized by risk factors including medical conditions, race and socioeconomic vulnerability (see the list of possible sub-priorities here).

Why March -- more than a month away? Many health care agencies are already administering the vaccine to law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders who aren’t necessarily on the front lines of the pandemic, and to people 65 and older. There are about 700,000 people in that 65+ age group alone. The federal government has allocated 846,300 doses of vaccines for Wisconsin in the past six weeks -- and keep in mind that it takes two doses to complete a vaccination regimen -- so it will take time for a dose (or two) to be available to more people. By March 1, about one-third of the state’s population would be eligible for a jab.

Since the DHS stepped up the campaign to vaccinate older adults, who are at higher risk of serious COVID-19 symptoms, 6.9% of adults 65 and older in Wisconsin have received at least one shot in the arm. They still lag behind adults age 35-44 and 55-64, but one week ago only 3.2% of senior adults had received a dose and they were behind all age groups except children and young adults.

The DHS breaks down vaccination information by age and gender on its website (CLICK HERE). The vaccine data page also lets you narrow down daily vaccinations by county or region -- use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day.

Hospitalizations

For the first time in six days, more than 100 people are reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in a 24-hour period. The DHS says 135 were hospitalized since the last report on Monday. That brings the 7-day average up from 88 to 91 hospitalizations per day. The total number of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 is 23,883, which is 4.46% of all known cases.

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 772 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Monday, including 175 who are in intensive care. The state has had fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time for almost two weeks now.

There were no overflow patients and no one receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy at the field hospital at State Fair Park on Tuesday.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA further reported the state’s 134 hospitals have 304 ICU beds (20.73%) and 2,389 of all types of medical beds (21.38%) open -- that’s ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASES AND DEATHS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,043 cases (+7) (69 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,239 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,710 cases (+17) (77 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 3,068 cases (+10) (56 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Dunn – 3,972 cases (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,389 cases (+19) (97 deaths)

Jackson - 2,535 cases (+6) (21 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 11,417 cases (+35) (70 deaths)

Monroe – 4,016 cases (+12) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 774 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,259 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Polk – 3,506 cases (+3) (41 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,217 cases (14 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Sawyer - 1,390 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,034 cases (+18) (39 deaths)

Taylor - 1,741 cases (+6) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,253 cases (+7) (34 deaths)

Vernon – 1,715 cases (+12) (33 deaths)

Washburn – 1,206 cases (+1) (16 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,280 cases (+14) (65 deaths) (+1)

