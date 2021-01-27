Advertisement

Apple: iPhone, iPad users should update operating systems to fix security bugs

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating...
People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is urging customers to promptly update their operating systems to fix major security flaws that may have been exploited by hackers.

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out Tuesday as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.

The tech giant has not shared many specifics about the exact flaws, but on its website, the company acknowledges that hackers may have “actively exploited” three security bugs. The issue is a link in an exploit chain, meaning a hacker would need to exploit further bugs for it to be fully executable.

The exploits were reported by “an anonymous researcher,” according to the website.

The new operating software also includes fixes for keyboard lag and allows smaller QR codes to be read by the camera.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meideros_Booking
Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Dunn County chase leads to possible charges against Eau Claire woman
Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
DHS sets list for who’s eligible for the vaccine next

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, then-President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for...
Biden pick for transportation, Buttigieg, advances in Senate
Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International...
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
White House renews virus briefings: ‘Bringing back the pros’
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on climate change, jobs
Private student loans represent about 8% of total education debt.
Will there be relief for private student loan borrowers?