COVID-19 death rate rises slightly as new cases remain low

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) -- The death rate from COVID-19 in Wisconsin now represents 1.08% of all known cases, a rate not seen since October 1. As fewer people test positive for the coronavirus, each death carries more weight.

The state reported Wednesday that 1,328 more people tested positive, or about 1 in 5 (20.27%) of the 6,553 latest test results. That’s the second-lowest positivity rate this month. The remaining 5,225 tests were negative. New cases were reported in 67 of the 72 counties.

These tests represent people being tested or testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time. The state also tracks results for people we’ve been tested more than once. By that measure, the DHS says 5.9% of tests on Tuesday were positive. This calculation is at least a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.

The death toll from the COVID-19 virus is now 5,787 after the state reported 34 more deaths. That’s in line with the 7-day average of 32 deaths per day. Deaths were spread across 23 counties: Brown, Dodge, Grant, Green Lake, Jefferson (2), Kenosha (3), Lincoln, Milwaukee (3), Oneida (2), Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pierce, Portage, Rock, Shawano, St. Croix, Vernon, Walworth (2), Washburn, Washington (2), Waukesha (4), Winnebago and Wood.

Eau Claire County sees an increase of 65 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the overall total to 10,454. Chippewa County is up 27 new cases for a total of 6,737. 41 more positive tests were logged in La Crosse County for an overall total of 11,458 while Dunn County is up 17 new cases for a total of 3,989.

More than 3 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Wisconsin (3,023,506). Out of these, 536,546 cases were found. 5,787 people died. More than half a million (510,012) have recovered, which is 95.1% who are past 30 days since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis. There are 20,557 cases still active, or 3.8% of all cases -- the lowest we’ve seen.

VACCINATIONS

Wednesday, the state reported 26,735 more doses of vaccine administered since its report on Tuesday. This includes 5,552 second and final doses. By our calculations, the state is averaging 17,314 doses a day over the past 7-days, a new high.

We’ve now had 389,240 “shots in the arm” in the 45 days since vaccinations began, and almost 75,000 people (74,629) completing their vaccine regimen.

These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in. Vaccination administration numbers are updated by the state health department Monday through Friday.

By March 1, about one-third of the state’s population could be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Tuesday, the DHS largely accepted a committee’s recommendations for phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccinations and prioritized them in the following order (click here for a complete report):

Education, child care

Medicaid Long-term Care programs

Public-facing essential workers

Non-front line health care personnel

Congregate living

If there’s a shortage of vaccine supply, those groups will be further prioritized by risk factors including medical conditions, race and socioeconomic vulnerability (see the list of possible sub-priorities here).

Why March -- more than a month away? Many health care agencies are already administering the vaccine to law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders who aren’t necessarily on the front lines of the pandemic, and to people 65 and older. There are about 700,000 people in that 65+ age group alone. The federal government has allocated 846,300 doses of vaccines for Wisconsin in the past six weeks -- and keep in mind that it takes two doses to complete a vaccination regimen -- so it will take time for shots to be available to more people.

You can find vaccinations broken down by age and gender, as well as daily vaccinations by county or region, on the DHS website (CLICK HERE).

Hospitalizations

The DHS reported new hospitalizations in double digits for the sixth time in 7 days: There were 93 hospitalizations in the last 24-hour period, following a day with 135. The state is averaging 88 new patients per day, down from 91 Tuesday.

To date, almost 24,000 people (23,976) have been hospitalized for COVID-19, or 4.47% of all known cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 746 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals, with 155 in intensive care units. These take us back to levels before the state opened an alternate care facility to handle overflow patients from hospitals. We expect updated figures from the WHA later this afternoon; check back around 4 P.M.

On Wednesday, there was one person receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy at the field hospital at State Fair Park. The alternative care facility did not have any overflow patients.

Hospitals in the Fox Valley region are caring for 56 COVID-19 patients, with 5 in ICU. That’s 4 fewer patients in ICU and 7 fewer patients overall than Monday.

The Northeast region hospitals are treating 88 COVID-19 patients, including 16 in ICU. That’s 4 more in ICU and 6 more overall than the day before.

WEDNESDAY’S CASE AND DEATH NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,481 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,128 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,059 cases (+16) (69 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,028 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,009 cases (+53) (191 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,244 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,091 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,169 cases (+11) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,737 cases (+27) (77 deaths)

Clark – 3,073 cases (+5) (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,763 cases (+6) (39 deaths)

Crawford – 1,633 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Dane – 37,396 cases (+44) (240 deaths)

Dodge – 11,102 cases (+31) (143 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,336 cases (+8) (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,499 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Dunn – 3,989 cases (+17) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,454 cases (+65) (97 deaths)

Florence - 418 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,462 cases (+23) (80 deaths)

Forest - 902 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,439 cases (+14) (79 deaths) (+1)

Green – 2,661 cases (+25) (12 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,485 cases (+5) (15 deaths) (+1)

Iowa - 1,784 cases (+5) (9 deaths)

Iron - 470 cases (19 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Jackson - 2,542 cases (+7) (21 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,478 cases (+16) (70 deaths) (+2)

Juneau - 2,861 cases (+5) (17 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,091 cases (+34) (268 deaths) (+3)

Kewaunee – 2,322 cases (+5) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,458 cases (+34) (70 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,364 cases (+9) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,882 cases (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,776 cases (+5) (55 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 6,855 cases (+16) (60 deaths)

Marathon – 13,197 cases (+35) (169 deaths)

Marinette - 3,880 cases (+8) (58 deaths)

Marquette – 1,244 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 782 cases (11 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Milwaukee – 94,000 (+232) (1,125 deaths) (+3)

Monroe – 4,033 cases (+17) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,121 cases (+6) (45 deaths)

Oneida - 3,127 cases (+18) (57 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 18,166 cases (+38) (177 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,252 cases (+11) (71 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 774 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,271 cases (+12) (33 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 3,520 cases (+14) (41 deaths)

Portage – 6,072 cases (+20) (59 deaths) (+1)

Price – 1,084 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Racine – 19,679 cases (+56) (293 deaths)

Richland - 1,210 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,626 cases (+29) (138 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,224 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 5,016 cases (+9) (35 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,397 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,480 cases (+13) (68 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 12,386 cases (+28) (112 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,042 cases (+8) (40 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,744 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,262 cases (+9) (34 deaths)

Vernon – 1,719 cases (+4) (34 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,898 cases (+21) (31 deaths)

Walworth – 8,524 cases (+21) (118 deaths) (+2)

Washburn – 1,214 cases (+8) (17 deaths) (+1)

Washington – 13,155 cases (+30) (121 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 38,679 cases (+71) (433 deaths) (+4)

Waupaca – 4,580 cases (+6) (104 deaths)

Waushara – 2,034 cases (+1) (25 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,401 cases (+25) (167 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,312 cases (+32) (66 deaths) (+1)

