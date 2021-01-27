Debate over repeal of Wisconsin mask mandate

LA CROSSE/MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are speaking out on a plan from Republicans to repeal Wisconsin’s mask mandate.

La Crosse physician Dr. Robert Freedland knows masks are not a comfortable part of everyday life in 2021. However, he strongly supports them.

“I hate masks,” said Dr. Freedland. “They’re inconvenient, they’re annoying, but they work. I’m just trying to be an advocate, this isn’t a political issue. It’s sort of like getting vaccinated, is that a political issue?”

Dr. Freedland is one of various Wisconsin physicians calling on legislative Republicans to stop efforts to repeal the statewide mask mandate issued by the governor.

Senate Republicans in favor of the repeal cite the importance of reviving struggling businesses.

“It is undeniable, orders from the state and local governments have been unprecedented limitations on individual freedoms,” said Senator Duey Stroebel for Wisconsin’s 20th district. “Let’s not forget in October, Governor Evers issued Emergency Order Number 3, which restricted bars and resturants to the economically unviable level of 25 percent capacity. A law that financially bankrupts individuals by prohibiting free association requires a vote by the legislature.”

Dr. Freedland says the key issue to be focused on is protecting everyone’s safety.

“We’ve got to get people vaccinated,” Dr. Freedland said. “While we’re waiting to get that 75 to 80 percent vaccination rate, we’ve got to cut the spread. We’ve got to keep people alive, keep people healthy. That’s all it is, if anything I’m against people getting sick.”

Tuesday evening, the Wisconsin senate passed the resolution to repeal the state mask mandate on an 18-13 vote, with all Democrats and two Republicans voting against it.

The assembly could take up the measure Thursday.

Also on Tuesday, the assembly passed an expanded COVID-19 bill, barring employees from requiring vaccinations. It now goes back to the senate.

