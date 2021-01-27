Dunn County chase leads to possible charges against Eau Claire woman

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is taken into custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she drove away from a traffic stop.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26 on Highway 12/29 and 850th Street in Dunn County.

A Trooper pulled a woman over east of Menomonie for going 23 mph over the posted the speed limit. The Trooper says the driver, identified as 26-year-old Sara Stephan, provided false identification and drove off. A chase took place, with speeds reaching 120 mph.

The state patrol says Stephan turned south on 610th Street and crashed while going around a curve. After a brief chase on foot, Stephan was taken into custody without incident and transported to an area hospital.

She could face charges for OWI 2nd Offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, obstruction, and fleeing.

