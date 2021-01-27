Eau Claire Marathon keeps running in 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire marathon is not slowing down this year, they have several races planned to keep you running in 2021.

A Bridge 2 Bridge running event which will take place the first weekend of May. Then, a virtual fEAUrth of July 5K/10K I scheduled for July 3-5. Finally, on September 26, the traditional marathon weekend will take place with options for running in person and virtually.

On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council approved the routes for the Bridge 2 Bridge running event in downtown Eau Claire. The races will begin at Phoenix park and will go along sidewalks and trails in the city and not take over any streets like the traditional marathon.

The event will take place all in-person and will feature three different races. On Saturday May 1, a one-mile race is first which is great for families, kids and running with dogs. Then on Saturday night, an evening race will take place that lasts for 5 miles. Finally, on Sunday morning a 10-mile race will begin. If you really want to challenge yourself, you can do the sweet 16 and run all three races.

“We wanted to really concentrate on creating something that will give runners something to look forward to, will get people back outside together,” said Emi Uelmen, the race director. “We created it on a route that we don’t have to be stopping the roads, the police don’t have to be involved so very different then the Eau Claire Marathon.”

The May event, Bridge 2 Bridge will have staggered starts with 25 people per start time. Those races are happening on May 1-2 with a one-mile, 5-mile and 10-mile option. Registration for that event is open now and Uelmen says they are over 50% full already so get signed up soon if you are interested. Registration for the virtual fEAUrth of July 5K/10K and the traditional Eau Claire Marathon will open on May 3.

