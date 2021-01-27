Eau Claire Police celebrates first all-female patrol shift

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of Eau Claire Police officers made history Sunday. The evening-overlap patrol shift was the department’s first one with only female officers.

The all-female shift wasn’t specially scheduled.

“One of the officers quickly noticed for the first time ever it was all females at the table. Typically we have a mix of females and males in that briefing and it was the first time that it was just all females in the room,” ECPD Sgt. Bridget Coit said.

She said an all-female shift wouldn’t have been possible without the department’s efforts to hire more female officers.

“In the last decade we’d have added more female officers than ever,” Coit said. “Over a dozen female officers have been hired in the last 10 years. Some of those have moved onto other departments and other jobs but currently we have 10 female officers in our department and that’s the most we’ve ever had.”

She said she hopes her work and the work of other female officers will inspire more women and girls to look into law enforcement careers.

“We’ve seen some very positive comments on the social media posts,” Coit said. “Individuals showing their Girl Scout troop and moms showing their daughters and showing that girls can do anything. And we really hope that inspires that next generation of police officers.”

She said while it was special to participate in this historic shift, officers didn’t let if affect the job.

“It was just kind of an awesome moment that we all took in and then we got to work,” Coit said.

Though only female officers comprised this shift, they weren’t the only officers on the streets Sunday night as multiple shifts overlap each day.

