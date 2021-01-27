Health experts say many are excited to get COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming available to more people, local healthcare systems say they have an overwhelming amount of people interested in getting it.

“We do have a phone line that has had an overwhelming response of thousands of calls,” says Marshfield Clinic Health System Administrative Director Miriam Gehler.

Gehler says many people in our community are excited to get the vaccine.

“When they get in and they’re able to have that vaccination they feel like, ok life might get back to some normalcy,” she says.

With overwhelmed phone lines, she says the easiest way to get in line for the vaccine is to go online.

“The best way for us to take in and get the vaccine in arms of our community is for folks to go to that survey,” Gehler says.

Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ken Johnson, is seeing the same thing.

“If you try to get an appointment and there isn’t one, try back in a day or two or three and keep working with us, we will get to you,” he says. “We are trying to vaccinate people as fast as we can.”

At Marshfield Clinic you will set up two appointments before you get your first shot, one for the first dose and one for the second one.

Once you make the first appointment at Prevea Health, you can make the second appointment when you get your shot.

Health experts say to make sure if you are getting the Moderna vaccine, that the second appointment is four weeks after the first dose and three weeks after for the Pfizer vaccine.

Even if you have been vaccinated, Johnson says now is not the time to let your guard down.

“Just because you have had the vaccine, doesn’t mean that you’re immune right away,” he says.

Johnson says the vaccine is 95% effective about seven days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine and says a city Eau Claire’s size would need to have 70% of the population immune to the virus before we could think of moving back to the way things were before the pandemic.

“We really need to continue masking, distancing, limiting group size until we’ve got a good portion of the population vaccinated,” he says.

One final push, to keep ourselves and those around us safe.

