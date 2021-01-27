Advertisement

Jackson Co. man faces drug possession charges after parking lot arrest

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Black River Falls with a warrant out for his arrest is taken into custody in a Kwik Trip parking lot in Osseo.

An officer with the Osseo Police Department took 48-year-old Theodore Karlstedt into custody just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 24.

He had a warrant from the Department of Corrections and Clark County for possession of methamphetamine. The Osseo Police Department says several items were located on Karlstedt at the time of the arrest, including individual baggies of marijuana and methamphetamine, a scale, and other paraphernalia.

A search of the vehicle found marijuana and paraphernalia. The vehicle was registered in Karlstedt’s name, but he wasn’t driving. The woman driving the vehicle was cited and released with mandatory court dates.

Karlstedt was booked into the Trempealeau County jail and could face multiple charges.

