Advertisement

Kraft giving away limited-edition mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day

Cheesy and pink
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.(Source: Kraft Mac & Cheese)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXIX/Gray News) - There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with candy-flavored pink Kraft Mac & Cheese.

According to a press release, the Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is made with the same cheesy flavor but includes a candy flavor packet, which turns the dish pink and adds hints of sweet candy flavor.

“Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things,” Kraft said.

You can enter a contest and be one of 1,000 people to receive a Candy Mac & Cheese kit.

They’ll be delivered by February 14.

Enter to win here.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meideros_Booking
Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Jed Becker harvests an elk from the southern lobe of the Clam Lake Elk Range.
Wisconsin elk hunters end season on a high note
Generic Coronavirus
Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom
Dunn County chase leads to possible charges against Eau Claire woman

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Democrat floats Trump censure as conviction grows unlikely
On this day, seven astronauts perished when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded over Kennedy...
35 years ago NASA lost 7 astronauts when Challenger exploded
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Former New York Giant Michael Strahan poses...
AP sources: Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
Teachers working on the frontlines say they are anxious for a vaccine.
Educators anxious to receive vaccine