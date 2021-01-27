Advertisement

La Crosse County holds public survey regarding law enforcement

The goal is to start a discussion about police accountability with all members of the community.
By David LaClair
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

In response to the death of George Floyd last year, the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council is parterning with UW-La Crosse and area partners to conduct an online survey for the public to voice their opinions on local policing.

County board chair Monica Kruse says the purpose for the survey is not about downgrading or defunding any county police department in any way. The goal is to start a discussion about police accountability with all members of the community.

“We’re looking at racial equity, we’re looking at fairness in enforcing community practices and we’re looking at an informed law enforcement committee,” said Kruse.

The survey is completely anonymous and will be available online through February 5.

For a link to the survey, click here.

