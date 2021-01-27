Advertisement

Multiple drugs with street value of $36,000 seized in La Crosse

LCPD drug seizure
LCPD drug seizure(LCPD)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday January 25, 2021, the La Crosse Police Department conducted a search warrant at 809 Cass Street, which is the home of Aubrey L. Marshall.

Investigators say they seized 354 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, 150 grams of cocaine, and 135 grams of THC, which combined has a street value of $36,000. Also seized was $14,500 cash.

Aubrey Marshall was arrested. The La Crosse Police Department says Marshall is a convicted felon who has served fifteen years for previous drug crimes.

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for help finding Raymond Lewis and Christina Joswick, also residents of 809 Cass Street. They weren’t home at the time of the search.

If you have any information or know the location of Lewis or Joswick, please call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575 or contact the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS.

