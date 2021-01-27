Advertisement

Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -COVID-19 may be extensively impacting the heart.

Myocarditis can be a symptom of COVID-19 that impacts the heart causing an inflammation of the heart muscle.

It can also affect the heart’s electrical system which in turn reduces the heart’s ability to pump and causes rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

Cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, Doctor Leslie Cooper says viruses impact everybody’s heart differently and can also impact how long symptoms last.

“It’s important to realize that both viruses which are the most common cause of myocarditis in North America as well as other cardiac injury have different mechanisms some of them destroy cardiac muscle cells it lights them others may just cause a low grade injury. The correlation between virus and the heart or inflammation and the heart and the end of symptoms is not well known.”

