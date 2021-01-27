Advertisement

Neighbor saves grandparents, twin toddlers from house fire with minutes to spare

By WJLA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) - A Maryland man is being recognized for his efforts in helping to rescue a couple and their 18-month-old grandchildren after their house caught fire.

When a fire started in his neighbors’ garage late Saturday night, George Totoreanu caught sight of the flames from his window and ran to help. The former Army linguist banged on the neighbors’ door, where a grandmother and grandfather were watching their twin, 18-month-old grandchildren.

“The grandfather was a little bit in shock I would say,” Totoreanu said. “The flames from the garage were starting to hit the windows and the door.”

The flames were chewing through the roof, turning the brick black and gutting the townhouse. Totoreanu helped the couple and twin toddlers run out of the home in the nick of time.

“I was a little bit scared there at the end. Honestly, three minutes later, the house was pretty much all the way in flames,” Totoreanu said. “I was just thinking about how the kid doesn’t know what’s going on.”

It took 85 firefighters to put out the flames before the fire could destroy the neighboring townhomes. The firefighters believe the incident began because of an electrical problem in the garage.

The damage, which includes the grandparents’ car, is estimated to be more than $2.2 million, but everyone survived, thanks to Totoreanu.

“They may have lost material possessions, but they still have one another,” he said.

Totoreanu says there are three trees between his house and the house that was on fire. He says if this had happened in the summer, he might not have seen the flames so quickly.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meideros_Booking
Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Dunn County chase leads to possible charges against Eau Claire woman
Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
DHS sets list for who’s eligible for the vaccine next

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, then-President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for...
Biden pick for transportation, Buttigieg, advances in Senate
Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International...
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
White House renews virus briefings: ‘Bringing back the pros’
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on climate change, jobs
Private student loans represent about 8% of total education debt.
Will there be relief for private student loan borrowers?