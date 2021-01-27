New CVTC class may help ease EMT shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new Chippewa Valley Technical College class may help ease the state’s EMT shortage.

Under Wisconsin law, registered nurses can work as EMT’s without holding an EMT license.

Nine registered nurses will soon be working hands-on with their community ambulance services.

“Putting this class together we have this untapped resource of all these nurses that are potentially able to help out volunteer EMS services,” says Mark Schwartz, CVTC FIRE/EMS education coordinator.

The course focuses on the specific skills needed for nurses to work with an ambulance team.

Today’s field lesson? Vehicle extrications at the scene of an accident.

“If they need to be in the car with a patient, they need to be aware of the tools that are going to be cutting the car apart, around them,” explains Schwartz.

A skillset that would normally require a 60-hour RN/ EMT bridge class, is being achieved in a unique 16-hour course.

The community college’s collaboration with Marshfield Clinic makes this possible.

“Bridging that gap, bringing all the knowledge together,” says Emma Flury, registered nurse at Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire.

Flury says the experience will allow her to do things she wouldn’t necessarily see working in a hospital.

“It gives me that ‘aha’ moment on why EMS may or may not have done something on a patient that they bring into us in the emergency department, and I know now going forward hopefully working on an EMS agency what more I could do to help the RN’s in the emergency department as well as my EMS crew,” says Flury.

As the chief of n volunteer ambulance service, Schwartz says he sees the need for more boots on the ground first hand.

“They already know a lot of the same stuff we do, so being able to bridge the gap means a lot to me, my wife is a nurse, my mom was a nurse,” says Schwartz. “They have the ability to do this stuff they just need a few extra tools in their belt.”

A course training our future first responders.

The RN’s fourth and final class will be held next Wednesday.

