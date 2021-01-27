No confirmation planned for Agriculture Secretary nominee, Tom Vilsack

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Confirmation hearings for about a half dozen of President Biden’s cabinet choices are being held this week, but none are to confirm his choice to be Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack. The reason is more procedural than anything else. The Senate Agriculture committee can’t convene until they figure out who’s in charge. Kansas Senator Pat Roberts was the chair of the committee but he retired so there is no current chair who can call the group together. And right now the committee is split 9 to 9. But since Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, has changed his mind on holding out until the filibuster issue was resolved, it now looks like Democrats will be taking over as committee chairs once an organizing resolution is passed. That means Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will probably once again chair the committee and she has said one of their first jobs will be to have a hearing for Vilsack.

Before leaving Washington, the Trump Administration announced a 5th round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program spending amounting to 1 and a half billion dollars. And last Tuesday January 19th, the USDA awarded contracts to groups around the country. But they only awarded 354 million of that 1 and a half billion dollars set aside for the program. That list does not include any food pantries or distribution groups in Wisconsin and the food mix in the program still does not include butter. No word from the Biden Administration regarding when, if or to whom the rest of those funds will be released.

Philip and Laura Finger of Oconto in eastern Wisconsin will have some extra time to put together their resume’ for the National Outstanding Young farmer competition. The couple had been selected to represent Wisconsin at this year’s national event in Appleton next month. But because of Covid-19 precautions, that event has been cancelled. So they will attend the 2022 OYF competition in South Carolina instead. At that event both the top farmers for 2021 and 2022 will be honored.

The Wisconsin junior Holstein Association has now made the decision to completely cancel their 2021 state convention because of Covid-19. Earlier the group had changed the date from January to the end of March. Organizers are still hoping to have some youth activities later this spring. The adult convention, scheduled for February has also been cancelled.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.