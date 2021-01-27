Osseo man arrested following vehicle chase

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - An Osseo man is arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase.

On Saturday, January 23, the Altoona Police Department requested assistance locating 25-year-old Orion Rogers of rural Osseo. A vehicle matching the description was seen on U.S. Hwy 10 by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office traveling towards Osseo.

The vehicle entered Osseo on County Rd O/5th Street. An officer with the Osseo Police Department clocked the vehicle going 67 mph in a posted 30 mph zone.

The officer tried to engage a traffic stop, but Rogers continued at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at the stop sign turning north on Harmony Street. Officers say the vehicle then failed to negotiate a turn at Harmony St/7th Street. That’s where the Osseo Police Department and responding units from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol took Rogers into custody.

Rogers was later turned over to the Altoona Police Department.

