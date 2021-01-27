Advertisement

Royal Credit Union adding new locations

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Royal Credit Union is busy expanding and adding new locations in the Chippewa Valley.

RCU has bought land at the intersection of Blazing Star Boulevard and River Prairie Drive in Altoona, right across the street from Woodman’s.

RCU will convert its current office on Birch Street to a mortgage operations center and relocate retail office operations to the new office location in Altoona.

They also have purchased property on North Barstow Street in Eau Claire.

it will convert the retail operations being conducted at the downtown Eau Claire office to the new spot once the building is constructed.

President and CEO Brandon Riechers says, ”we’re always looking to go where the growth is happening and certainly that River Prairie corridor both on the business and residential front has been booming the last couple years. It looks like a much more convenient place to be serving our members.”

The development timeline is still being determined for both locations and construction plans are in the preliminary discussion stage.

