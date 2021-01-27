Sex offender to be released from prison, released in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Whitehall Police Department is warning residents that a convicted sex offender will be released from prison on Feb. 2.

Officials say David Lynghamer, 67, will be released from his sentence of possession of child pornography. He will be living in Whitehall and is to register as a sex offender with law enforcement officials.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry, Lynghamer was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2011. As well as second degree sexual assault in 1986.

Officials say his criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.

