Sparta Area Fire District responds to house fire Tuesday evening

House fire
House fire(Sparta Area Fire District)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Sparta Area Fire District responded to a house fire along State Highway 27 on Tuesday around 4:20 p.m.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold says there was heavy smoke coming from the house. It is believed the fire started in the basement and burned up through the floor on the first story.

The home suffered extensive fire damage but no one was injured. One person was also able to get two dogs out of the home.

The homeowner says they had left the home around 1:30 p.m. that day and everything was okay and around 4:10 the daughter reported the home full of smoke.

The home is insured.

