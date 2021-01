EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Action from the ice as Eau Claire Memorial hosts Rice Lake, Eau Claire North travels to Chippewa Falls and the ECA Stars battle St. Croix Valley. Plus, boys basketball highlights as North hosts New Richmond and in girls basketball from the Dunn-St.Croix with Colfax and Elk Mound at home.

Click here to see the local scores.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.