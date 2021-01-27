Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County health officials say over 4,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The demand is still currently higher than the number of vaccines that are available.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:

26,597 negative tests total

6,710 positive tests, 5% are active and 94% are recovered

Seven day average is at 28%

77 people in the county have died

5 currently in the hospital

Risk level is still in the high category

4,546 total vaccine doses given

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

To watch the livestream, click here.

