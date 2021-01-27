UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County health officials say over 4,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The demand is still currently higher than the number of vaccines that are available.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:
26,597 negative tests total
6,710 positive tests, 5% are active and 94% are recovered
Seven day average is at 28%
77 people in the county have died
5 currently in the hospital
Risk level is still in the high category
4,546 total vaccine doses given
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
To watch the livestream, click here.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.