Wisconsin elk hunters end season on a high note

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced five Wisconsin elk hunters filled their tags this hunting season.

Like many other events and activities, the 2020 season looked different due to the pandemic. Though, the group of hunters didn’t let that stop them from forming a strong bond and working together toward a successful hunt, according to the DNR.

In order to keep each other safe, the group was said to use online chats and social media to discuss hunting plans and encourage each other.

“This wasn’t a typical season for this year’s elk hunters, so they got creative,” said Josh Spiegel, DNR Wildlife Biologist. “Each of the five hunters had unique experiences, but all ended the same with the harvest of a beautiful Wisconsin bull elk.”

Highlights of the season include the first elk ever harvested in the Clam Lake Elk Range’s southern lobe—a 502 square-mile area added in 2012, according to the DNR. Additionally, a bull was the first game animal harvested by one of the hunters.

“Starting your hunting career by harvesting a bull elk on an unbelievable tag is a pretty incredible experience,” Spiegel said. “Not only were all the hunters rewarded for their hard work, but very grateful for their experience too.”

The DNR claims the Clam Lake Elk Range had a 2020 population estimate of 300.

For each 10 dollar elk hunting application fee, 7 dollars is set aside for elk management, habitat and research in the state. Additionally, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation raffle proceeds go towards elk management, according to the DNR.

The DNR says the elk hunt application period for the 2021 season is expected to take place March 1 through May 31.

