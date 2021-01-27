Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

By Associated Press and Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WSAW) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate voted Tuesday to repeal Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate 18-13.

Many who were opposed said that passing the resolution might show people wearing masks are no longer important, and it shows that returning to normal is more important than current safety.

“This resolution today sends a message that you don’t believe they should wear a mask. Whether you want to believe if it does that or not it does,” Senator Jeff Smith (D.) of the 31st district said.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for people in Wisconsin, for the legislature to say that ‘we are going to let people die because we just want things to return to normal,’” 7th District Senator Chris Larson (D.) added.

Most who were in favor said that their main problem was Governor Evers was overstepping his rights when sending out the mandate.

“Governor Evers is not following the Constitution,” Senator of the 5th district Dale Kooyenga (R.) stated.

“Wear a mask. You could wear a mask, and I would not advocate to not wear a mask. If you’re out, wear one. But it should not be mandated. That is not under the authority of the governor past 61 days,” Senator Van Wanggaard (R) Racine 21st district explained.

Wisconsin state health agencies say the mask mandate should stay and wearing a mask and other safe practices are still very important.

“This is no time to remove a mask mandate in our state. Whether that mandate stands or not, everybody in our state continues to wear a mask to physically distance,” Department of Health Services deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

The vote was given to the Assembly within minutes of it finishing with the Senate. The Assembly is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the mask resolution Thursday, January 28.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meideros_Booking
Nelson man charged in connection to Buffalo County homicide investigation
Dunn County chase leads to possible charges against Eau Claire woman
Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
DHS sets list for who’s eligible for the vaccine next

Latest News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update
Demetrius Williams appears before a judge. (WBAY Photo)
Appleton man convicted of killing little girl, attempting to kill girl’s mother
The Eau Claire Marathon has big plans for 2021.
Eau Claire Marathon keeps running in 2021
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (1/27/21)
Photo: Bob Nichols / USDA
No confirmation planned for Agriculture Secretary nominee, Tom Vilsack