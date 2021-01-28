Advertisement

4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside

A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.(Source: Stephanie Brown/WWBT)
By WWBT staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - It’s an experience Stephanie Brown and her son Dominic will never forget after he brought home a new friend he made while playing outside, WWBT reported.

As the Westmoreland County family was packing up to leave their rental in Massanutten on Tuesday morning, 4-year-old Dominic was outside playing.

Stephanie says while she finished taking things out of the fridge, she heard Dominic’s footsteps at the door as he cleaned off his boots.

But what she saw when she peeked around the corner definitely took her by surprise.

“I see him and the baby deer standing next to each other almost to come inside!! I was completely shocked! I froze for a second because I literally didn’t know what to do!” she said.

That’s when she quietly walked away to grab her phone to snap the picture that has now gone viral on Facebook.

Dominic really went outside and brought a deer back...

Posted by Stephanie Brown on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Stephanie says Dominic acted as if nothing was out of the ordinary and wanted to bring his new friend inside for some cereal.

“After I got the picture I asked Dominic to walk his new friend back to the woods so his mommy could find him,” she said.

Dominic then walked his new friend back to the woods and the family left.

Copyright 2021 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Jed Becker harvests an elk from the southern lobe of the Clam Lake Elk Range.
Wisconsin elk hunters end season on a high note
Demetrius Williams appears before a judge. (WBAY Photo)
Appleton man convicted of killing little girl, attempting to kill girl’s mother
Royal Credit Union adding new locations

Latest News

GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Trading sites restrict stock trading in GameStop, other companies
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter
Indianapolis teen is suspect in family's killing
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home
GM has already announced that it will invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles in...
General Motors sets goal of going largely electric by 2035