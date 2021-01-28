Assembly will not vote on mask mandate over fears of losing federal funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly will not vote on the resolution to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency health order that imposed a statewide mask mandate over fears that eliminating the order itself could cost the state tens of millions of dollars in federal funding.

Assembly speaker Robin Vos made the announcement early Thursday afternoon. He did not indicate when his chamber would likely take up the measure, saying lawmakers wanted to have time to ensure that $49 million in SNAP funding is not lost.

Vos says that this does not mean that the Assembly won’t be taking it up at all but working to make sure that Wisconsin does not lose federal funding in the process. — Gabriella Rusk NBC15 (@GabriellaRusk) January 28, 2021

The Assembly was expected to begin debate on repealing the emergency order Thursday morning. The state Senate had passed the measure earlier this week. If the Assembly passed the resolution, it would immediately revoke the emergency order.

However, since senators passed their version of the resolution, lawmakers learned the state would lose the federal money, which is only available to states that have emergency health orders in place.

“I’m sure that health officials and citizens throughout the state are also relieved and for those of you that push back and raised concerns, I’m grateful,” Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) said. “I hope that the additional time will allow cooler heads to prevail and public health to also prevail.”

GOP senators too began searching for solutions to get rid of the emergency order, but to do so in a way that would allow the state to remain eligible for SNAP or other federal money.

They approved an amendment that would give the governor authority to declare a public health emergency solely for the purpose of receiving emergency funds or other allotments from the federal government. The amendment will need to be approved by the Assembly as well.

This amendment will now head to the WI Assembly for consideration. It means that if the mask mandate is overturned it will not also mean that the state loses out on $49 million of food assistance of for low-income families. — Gabriella Rusk NBC15 (@GabriellaRusk) January 28, 2021

Republicans argue they are not objecting the restrictions imposed by the emergency orders. Rather, lawmakers expressed concern that they were issued as emergency orders, rather than by the alternative rule-making process that goes through a legislative committee.

“It is about the governors executive overreach,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said “What’s really disappointing is that all of this could have been avoided if way back in the summer if Gov. Evers did what we have asked, which his to work with the legislature and go through the rules process.”

Despite saying their objections don’t pertain to the mask mandate, GOP lawmakers have not formally proposed a replacement, should the executive order be repealed.

Some Republicans who voted to repeal the statewide ban argue that life won’t change much because businesses, schools, health care clinics, churches and other places will still require people to wear masks, and individuals are free to choose to wear one.

Wisconsin has had a statewide mask mandate since August. It is scheduled to run until March 20.

