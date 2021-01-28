Advertisement

Autumn Harvest Winery and Orchard sold to new owners

(GRAY)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Autumn Harvest Winery and Orchard has been sold.

Previous owners Chad and Jean McIlquham sold the winery and orchard to Jim and Becky Mullane who are owners of the near by Dixon’s Apple Orchard.

“After five wonderful years at the winery and apple orchard, we are excited to start a new chapter!After five wonderful years at the winery and apple orchard, we are excited to start a new chapter!” said Jean McIlquham. “It’s a bit sad to say goodbye, but we are certain the new owners will inherit the best customers around and are confident they will make the experience even better.”

The new owners say they are excited to take over Autumn Harvest and that they feel it will be a great fit with their apple and wedding business.

