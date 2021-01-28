Advertisement

Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Raptors 115-108

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists and Donte DeVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for a 115-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Bucks hold off the Raptors down the stretch despite a 14-point scoring burst by Kyle Lowry and a two-minute stretch in which Antetokounmpo sat out after getting hit in the face. Norman Powell led the Raptors with 26 points. Lowry finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Fred VanVleet finished with 10 points and 10 assists after a scoreless first half.

1/27/2021 10:08:46 PM (GMT -6:00)

