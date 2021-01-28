Advertisement

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Public condemnation is growing over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his actress wife, Ekaterina.

They have been issued tickets under the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees.

Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president and chief executive after a media report on his actions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Jed Becker harvests an elk from the southern lobe of the Clam Lake Elk Range.
Wisconsin elk hunters end season on a high note
Colten Treu files motion to have pleas withdrawn
Chippewa Falls pedestrian hit by vehicle, taken to hospital for injuries

Latest News

FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Actress Cicely Tyson passes away
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
Biden opens ‘Obamacare’ window for uninsured as COVID rages