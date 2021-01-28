Chippewa Falls pedestrian hit by vehicle, taken to hospital for injuries

LAKE HALLIE Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man has been taken to a local hospital for his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle.

Village of Lake Hallie Police Department says they responded to a report of a person at a residence acting disorderly at 5:25 a.m. Moments later, a second person called to report that a male subject walking along 130th Street towards 40th Avenue was yelling at himself.

When officials arrived to the 3900 block of 130th Street, they found a male subject who had been hit by a vehicle. The 38-year-old man was severely injured but conscious. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene as well.

