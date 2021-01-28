Advertisement

Chippewa Manor celebrates 90-plus club

By Max Cotton
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Manor staff and residents had reason to celebrate Thursday. The senior living center honored its 63 residents over the age of 90.

“It’s a surprise! It’s one thing that’s good to have a little celebration like this,” 90-plus club member Don Bowe said.

The celebration was similar to a birthday party. Residents over 90 received cake and ice cream, cards, a pin and a carnation. This was the 49th annually 90-plus club celebration. Unlike the previous 48, it was confined to the residents’ rooms.

In previous years, the center would host a formal ceremony with residents’ families in attendance. This year, the center created a video family members could watch honoring the 90-plus club. Guests aren’t allowed in the facility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been doing this for 49 years. So, you know, I’m a believer in tradition even if it has to change a bit, following tradition, but it’s truly a blessing,” Chippewa Manor Life Enrichment Coordinator Katie Bell said.

Family members are also appreciative of Chippewa Manor’s staff still putting on the celebration. Raleigh Nayes, 98, gets two daily visits from both his wife, Betty Nayes, and his daughter, Pam Murphy. They visit him through the window.

“It’s very nice of them to do that. We appreciate it. Really, I do appreciate, yeah,” Betty Nayes said.

“All the extra effort we appreciate that they have to go through now because it’s so different,” Murphy said.

Staff members also find the celebration rewarding.

“To be able to give them that extra recognition really makes this program special,” Bell said.

Chippewa Manor hopes to have families back in the building for next year’s 90-plus club celebration.

