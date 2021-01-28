Advertisement

Colten Treu files motion to have pleas withdrawn

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Colten Treu, the man sentenced to 54 years in prison for the deaths of four people and the injuries of another, has filed a motion to withdraw his pleas.

Court records show on Jan. 15, the motion was filed and a motion hearing has been scheduled for March 3.

Chippewa County documents say it is believed Treu will testify at the motion hearing that his attorneys either told him that he would still be able to appeal the denial of the change of venue motion if he changed his pleas. Adding that if he would have known that he would be foregoing his right to an appellate review, he would not have changed his pleas and would have gone to trial.

He was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (2nd) for the deaths of Autumn Helgeson, Jayna Kelley, Haylee Hickle, and Sara Schneider. He was also charged with hit and run involving great bodily harm for the injuries to Madalyn Zwiefelhofer.

Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison and 45 years of extended supervision on March 11, 2020.

